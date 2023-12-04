Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Monday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 284.30 284.80

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 282.75 285.

75

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.60 76.30

UAE DIRHAM 77.50 78.20

EURO 308.00 311.00

UK POUND 358.00 361.50

AUD $ 187.00 188.00

CAD $ 209.00 211.00

CHINESE YUAN 42.00 44.00

