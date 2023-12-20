Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 20 December 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2023 | 05:36 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 20 December 2023

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), here on Wednesday.

F.C. LOW RATE HIGH RATE

U.S $ (Inter Bank) 282.60 283.00

U.S $ (Cash Free Market) 281.25 284.

25

SAUDIA RIYAL 75.30 76.00

UAE DIRHAM 77.20 78.00

EURO 308.00 311.00

UK POUND 358.00 361.00

AUD $ 189.00 191.50

CAD $ 210.00 212.50

CHINESE YUAN 40.50 42.50

More Stories From Business