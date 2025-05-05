Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 05 May 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2025 | 10:39 PM

The following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in the kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, here on Monday

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 281.

20 281.25

USD 281.40 282.85

EURO 318.50 321.50

GBP 374.00 377.00

JPY 1.92 1.97

AED76.85 77.25

SAR75.20 75.55

APP/MSQ

