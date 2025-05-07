Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

The following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 281.

45 281.50

USD 281.72 283.10

EURO 319.50 322.50

GBP 375.80 379.30

JPY 1.94 1.99

AED76.80 77.40

SAR75.00 75.50

APP/MSQ