Open Menu

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate In Pakistan 07 May 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2025 | 07:42 PM

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

The following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange Companies Association

of Pakistan, here on Wednesday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 281.

45 281.50

USD 281.72 283.10

EURO 319.50 322.50

GBP 375.80 379.30

JPY 1.94 1.99

AED76.80 77.40

SAR75.00 75.50

APP/MSQ

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Control rooms in Murree tehsils established with 1 ..

Control rooms in Murree tehsils established with 1122 put on high alert

4 minutes ago
 CM urges citizens to trust official news sources a ..

CM urges citizens to trust official news sources amid Indian aggression

4 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi meets Italian Interior Minister Matte ..

Mohsin Naqvi meets Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi

11 minutes ago
 Chairman NHA briefs KP Governor on key road infras ..

Chairman NHA briefs KP Governor on key road infrastructure projects

11 minutes ago
 Anti-corruption seminar held at NUST Quetta

Anti-corruption seminar held at NUST Quetta

11 minutes ago
 Govt launched Green Sukuk to promote green economy

Govt launched Green Sukuk to promote green economy

4 minutes ago
Govt committed for boosting agriculture, exports: ..

Govt committed for boosting agriculture, exports: Rana Tanveer

4 minutes ago
 The Ambassadors of Turkiye and Oman Called on Chie ..

The Ambassadors of Turkiye and Oman Called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral N ..

2 hours ago
 The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Fo ..

The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Forces, PITB Chairman Faisal You ..

2 hours ago
 EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genui ..

EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genuine T3 technology

2 hours ago
 PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 3,559.48 points

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 3,559.48 points

4 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US Dollar

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business