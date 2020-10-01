Foreign Exchange Rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2651 01.10.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 1ST OCTOBER 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date OCTOBER 05, 2020
USD 165.6769
GBP 212.6132
EUR 194.2727
JPY 1.5679