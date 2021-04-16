Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 11:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2194 16.04.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 16TH APRIL 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 20, 2021
USD 152.8142
GBP 210.6697
EUR 181.9950
JPY 1.4036