Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 11:00 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.2194 16.04.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 16TH APRIL 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date APRIL 20, 2021

USD 152.8142

GBP 210.6697

EUR 181.9950

JPY 1.4036

