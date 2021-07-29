UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Exchange Rates

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 10:00 AM

Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1585 29.07.2021

CONVERSION RATES FOR 29TH JULY 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 02, 2021

USD 161.8721

GBP 224.6947

EUR 191.3328

JPY 1.4725

