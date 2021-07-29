Foreign Exchange Rates
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 10:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.1585 29.07.2021
CONVERSION RATES FOR 29TH JULY 2021 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date AUGUST 02, 2021
USD 161.8721
GBP 224.6947
EUR 191.3328
JPY 1.4725