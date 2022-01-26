Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2022 | 09:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
CONVERSION RATES FOR 26TH JANUARY 2022 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 28, 2022
USD 176.6933
GBP 238.2356
EUR 199.7341
JPY 1.5517