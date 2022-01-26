UrduPoint.com

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR 26TH JANUARY 2022 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JANUARY 28, 2022

USD 176.6933

GBP 238.2356

EUR 199.7341

JPY 1.5517

