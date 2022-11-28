(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan

issued the following Exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

CONVERSION RATES FOR November 28, 2022 FOR FOREIGN Currency FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date NOVEMBER 30, 2022

USD 223.8841

GBP 271.1460

EUR 233.2201

JPY 1.6154