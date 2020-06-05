Foreign Exchange Rates
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 11:10 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :: The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.4765 05.06.2020
CONVERSION RATES FOR 5TH JUNE 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 09, 2020
USD 163.6226
GBP 204.6264
EUR 183.1591
JPY 1.4989