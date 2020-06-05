(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :: The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US Dollar BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 0.4765 05.06.2020

CONVERSION RATES FOR 5TH JUNE 2020 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE 25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE date JUNE 09, 2020

USD 163.6226

GBP 204.6264

EUR 183.1591

JPY 1.4989