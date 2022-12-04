MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2022) A gas explosion in an apartment building in the city of Nizhnevartovsk in the Khanty-Mansi autonomous region in Russia's Siberia left four people dead, the ministry of emergency situations (EMERCOM) said on Sunday.

The blast occurred at around 6 p.m.

local time (13:00 GMT) in an apartment block on Mira Street, causing a partial collapse of two floors of the building. According to preliminary data of Russia's Investigative Committee, at least four people were injured in the incident.

The initial toll of casualties reported from the scene was two people killed and eight injured.

"The death toll rose to four," EMERCOM told Sputnik.

A total of 109 people and 30 units of equipment are now clearing the rubble, emergency services said.