Fox News on trial in $1.6 bn defamation case

Wilmington, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Opening arguments begin Tuesday in a major defamation trial against Fox news that tests the extent of free speech rights for media in America -- even when broadcasting election falsehoods.

Dominion Voting Systems is suing Fox News for $1.

6 billion, alleging the conservative network promoted Donald Trump's baseless claim that its machines were used to rig the 2020 presidential election that he lost to Joe Biden.

Dominion argues that Fox News aired the falsehoods while knowing they were untrue.

The highly anticipated trial, the start of which was postponed by a day amid reports the network is seeking a settlement, could become one of the most consequential libel cases ever heard in the United States.

Jury selection resumed inside the Delaware Superior Court in Wilmington around 9:00 am (1300 GMT), with opening arguments expected later in the day.