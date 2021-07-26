FPCCI demands representation in Sindh COVID Task Force

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), while expressing concerns over new SOPs being enforced in Sindh, on Monday demanded that the apex representative body of business, industry and trade be given representation in the provincial COVID Task Force

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), while expressing concerns over new SOPs being enforced in Sindh, on Monday demanded that the apex representative body of business, industry and trade be given representation in the provincial COVID Task Force.

Addressing a press conference here at the Federation House along with leadership of different trade organizations, President FPCCI Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo said that FPCCI was receiving complaints regarding ease of doing business being turned upside down in the name of COVID related SOPs.

The Sindh government should consult with FPCCI immediately and invite its nominees in meetings of COVID Task Force before announcing SOPs, the President FPCCI demanded and suggested that the Federal government should adopt a uniform policy on SOPs and all provinces should follow the same.

Mian Nasser Hyatt maintained that restaurant sector was one of the most affected sectors and government of Pakistan should support the sector in a way the government supported the construction sector as restaurants generate most employment opportunities after the construction sector.

Convener All Pakistan Restaurant Association (APRA) and VP FPCCI, Ather Sultan Chawla said that most of the restaurants in Karachi had vaccinated more than 90 percent of its workforce.

He also pointed out that it was scientifically incorrect to imply that dine-out has contributed in spread of COVID cases in Pakistan.

Patron APRA Shaukat Omerson and Chairman APRA Babar Nehal said that restaurants were more than willing to cooperate with Sindh government but the government must let the restaurants operate dine-out and dine-in under strict observance of SOPs. Many restaurants in Sindh would have to close down their operations permanently if there legitimate concerns were not addressed, they added.

Chairman Private Schools Alliance, Aleem Qureshi, disapproved the closure of schools in Sindh and stated that in rest of the world, schools had been opened on priority basis while Sindh was going in opposite direction.

Rizwan Irfan of Tajir Action Committee and Khawaja Jamal Sethi of Karachi Tajir Alliance said that traders had already requested the provincial government to resolve the issues arising out of new restrictions in 72 hours and help the business community to survive.

They demanded that instead of 6am to 6pm, the Sindh government should allow markets to open from 8am to 8pm and keep one day as closed day instead of two days.