Funds approved for establishing state of the art NFPI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives has approved Rs 400 million in order to establish a state of the art National Film Production Institute (NFPI).

The project aims to provide professional training in various fields of filmmaking, acting, production, camera and cinematography for local film production.

The project is being executed under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) with a budget of Rs 400 million, said a press release issued by the Ministry here Sunday.

Meanwhile, Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal has also reiterated that the government was committed to promote the soft image of the country by providing a platform for young people to excel in their respective fields.

The NFPI will be established at the ptv academy in Sector H-9 and will feature a digital and state-of-the-art studio complex with facilities for pre and post-production for local film industry, as well as a film institute, he added.

He said that the Primary objective of the NFPI was to save film production time and cost, increase the number of films produced in the country, promote quality content creation and establish linkages with international sister organizations.

Syed Jamal Shah, an artist, writer and filmmaker, has expressed his support for the establishment of NFPI, stating that it will provide much-needed training and expertise to local talent and improve the production value of Pakistan's film industry.

Shah, who served as Director General Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) for three years, emphasized the necessity of such an initiative in the field of film production.

He also suggested that a National Film Finance Fund and the construction of cinemas throughout the country would have further supported the project.

The decision has been well received by artists and members of the film industry who see it as a landmark development that will provide significant opportunities to local talent and change the landscape of Pakistani cinema.