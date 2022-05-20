UrduPoint.com

G7 Ministers Discuss Tougher Russia Sanctions, Embargo On Oil And Gas - Canada

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2022 | 07:13 PM

G7 finance ministers discussed strengthening sanctions against Russia and introducing an embargo on its oil and gas during a meeting in Bonn on Friday, Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) G7 finance ministers discussed strengthening sanctions against Russia and introducing an embargo on its oil and gas during a meeting in Bonn on Friday, Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said.

"We absolutely discussed more broadly the question of further strengthening the sanctions that the G7 and democratic allies are imposing on Russia, and as part of that discussion, we absolutely discussed the question of an oil and gas embargo (on Russia)," Freeland told a press briefing.

