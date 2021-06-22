BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Gas will play a key role in the development of Germany's economy during the transition period, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.

"Germany still needs gas as an intermediate technology on its energy path," Merkel said during her address on Industry Day, adding that there are contradictions on the issue within the European Union, including with France, which supports nuclear energy.

The chancellor also called for developing "an accurate forecast of energy consumption for 2030," noting that the current analysis does not take into account the rising popularity of electronic cars and the increasing use of computers.

In early June, the minister president of Germany's Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Manuela Schwesig, already voiced the opinion that the German industry needed gas as an energy source for the transition period, given the country's plans to abandon nuclear energy next year, and coal by 2038. In connection therewith, the regional head reaffirmed support for the construction of the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.