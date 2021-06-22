UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gas Crucial For Germany's Economy During Transition Period - Chancellor Merkel

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 06:40 PM

Gas Crucial for Germany's Economy During Transition Period - Chancellor Merkel

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Gas will play a key role in the development of Germany's economy during the transition period, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.

"Germany still needs gas as an intermediate technology on its energy path," Merkel said during her address on Industry Day, adding that there are contradictions on the issue within the European Union, including with France, which supports nuclear energy.

The chancellor also called for developing "an accurate forecast of energy consumption for 2030," noting that the current analysis does not take into account the rising popularity of electronic cars and the increasing use of computers.

In early June, the minister president of Germany's Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Manuela Schwesig, already voiced the opinion that the German industry needed gas as an energy source for the transition period, given the country's plans to abandon nuclear energy next year, and coal by 2038. In connection therewith, the regional head reaffirmed support for the construction of the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Nuclear France German European Union Germany Nord Angela Merkel June Gas Industry

Recent Stories

SBA opens registration for 40th SIBF Awards

11 minutes ago

New DHA Services available on DubaiNow app

26 minutes ago

Emirates ramps up operations over summer to serve ..

40 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law establishing Dubai ..

41 minutes ago

Fujairah Crown Prince reviews Fujairah Environment ..

41 minutes ago

SEC issues decision to establish Sharjah Vocationa ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.