Gas Leak on Nord Stream 1 to Last Until October 2 - Swedish, Danish Missions to UN

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The operator of Nord Stream 1 has assessed that the gas leak on the pipeline will last until October 2, while there are no information about Nord Stream 2 yet, the permanent missions of Sweden and Denmark to the United Nations said on Friday.

"The operator of Nord Stream 1 has assessed that the leaks will continue until October 2. A similar assessment from Nord Stream 2 remains pending," the missions said in a joint letter published by Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde on Twitter.