Gazprom CEO Miller to Arrive in Hungary on September 27 to Sign Gas Contract - Szijjarto

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller will arrive in Hungary on September 27 to sign gas a 15-year contract for deliveries of 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas per year, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Sputnik in an interview.

"Next Monday, Mr. Miller is coming to Budapest, and we sign the new long-term gas supply contract with him, which means that from October 1, a 15-year-long agreement is going to enter into force. Fifteen years, 4.5 billion cubic meters on an annual basis," Szijjarto said.