Gazprom Increased Non-CIS Exports By 13.1% To 152.2Bln Cubic Meters In Past 9.5 Months

Gazprom Increased Non-CIS Exports by 13.1% to 152.2Bln Cubic Meters in Past 9.5 Months

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Monday that it increased export to countries outside the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) by 13.1% to 152.2 billion cubic meters in the past 9.5 months, close to a historic record.

"Gazprom increased exports to non-CIS countries to 152.

2 billion cubic meters, which is 13.1% or 17.6 billion cubic meters more than in the same period in 2020. The level of Gazprom gas supplies remains close to a historic high," the company wrote on Telegram.

In addition, Gazprom reported increasing gas production by 16.6% to 399.4 billion cubic meters in the same period of time, boosting supplies to the domestic market by 16.6.% as well.

