Gems industry needs modern laboratory for quality production: Bilal Naqvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :District President of Pakistan business Forum Syed Bilal Izzat Naqvi on Monday highlighted the importance of establishing modern gemstones testing laboratory in the country for getting qualitative finished products and due share in the international market.

"The establishment of a laboratory to check the authenticity of gemstones will not only help to increase the value of exports, but it will also ensure that the reputation of Pakistan's gems market remains intact," he said in a press statement issued here.

For the purpose, he said the gems industry needed the government's support to ensure the quality and authenticity of the gems before exporting them to the international market.

Bilal Naqvi emphasised the importance of the gems market for the country's economy, particularly for the export sector, urging the government to provide the required support and resources to ensure that the market could flourish and contribute to the national economy in a more effective way.

He further urged the government to provide incentives to those who were involved in the gems trade besides extending full support for the development of infrastructure to facilitate the trade.

Pakistan's gems market is a significant contributor to the country's economy, with exports worth millions of Dollars annually. The support and development of the market will not only benefit the economy but also create employment opportunities for the people of Pakistan.