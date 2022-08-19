UrduPoint.com

German Lawmaker Says Berlin Should Start Gas Negotiations With Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2022 | 03:31 PM

German Lawmaker Says Berlin Should Start Gas Negotiations With Moscow

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) Germany should discuss gas deliveries with Russia to tame the soaring prices and avoid the secondary impact of Western sanctions, Klaus Ernst, the head of the German parliamentary committee on economy and energy and the Left party lawmaker, said on Friday.

"The top politicians of the ruling parties (in Germany) also agree with my stance. It is reasonable to negotiate securing our gas supplies with Russia. This would effectively curb prices and prevent us from shouldering the consequences of our own sanctions," Ernst said on Twitter.

Even before Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Ernst was an active supporter of Russia-Germany energy relations. In June, he advocated lifting sanctions on Russian energy exports, arguing that they backfired on German businesses and households.

Earlier on Friday, Bundestag Vice Speaker Wolfgang Kubicki called for an immediate launch of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to ensure the country's energy security.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Ukraine Russia Twitter German Germany Tame Nord June Gas From Top

Recent Stories

Court orders Gill's health assessment from PIMS

Court orders Gill's health assessment from PIMS

27 minutes ago
 PCB presents new proposal to franchises to adopt p ..

PCB presents new proposal to franchises to adopt player auction model

2 hours ago
 Rupee makes some gain against US dollar in interba ..

Rupee makes some gain against US dollar in interbank

3 hours ago
 OIC in Solidarity with Algeria over Fire Hazards

OIC in Solidarity with Algeria over Fire Hazards

3 hours ago
 UVAS, SPCA & Brook Pakistan jointly arranges consu ..

UVAS, SPCA & Brook Pakistan jointly arranges consultative meeting on the

3 hours ago
 HUAWEI Band 6 Offers All-Day Health Monitoring for ..

HUAWEI Band 6 Offers All-Day Health Monitoring for Proactive Health Management

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.