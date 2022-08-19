German Lawmaker Says Berlin Should Start Gas Negotiations With Moscow

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2022) Germany should discuss gas deliveries with Russia to tame the soaring prices and avoid the secondary impact of Western sanctions, Klaus Ernst, the head of the German parliamentary committee on economy and energy and the Left party lawmaker, said on Friday.

"The top politicians of the ruling parties (in Germany) also agree with my stance. It is reasonable to negotiate securing our gas supplies with Russia. This would effectively curb prices and prevent us from shouldering the consequences of our own sanctions," Ernst said on Twitter.

Even before Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Ernst was an active supporter of Russia-Germany energy relations. In June, he advocated lifting sanctions on Russian energy exports, arguing that they backfired on German businesses and households.

Earlier on Friday, Bundestag Vice Speaker Wolfgang Kubicki called for an immediate launch of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to ensure the country's energy security.