Germany to Reimburse Up to 75% of Income Lost Due to COVID Restrictions to Small Companies

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) Germany will compensate up to 75 percent of income lost due to coronavirus-related restrictions to enterprises with 50 or less employees during the upcoming "light quarantine" from November 2 to 30, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at a press conference in Berlin following an online meeting with heads of Federal states on countering the coronavirus pandemic.

"We will provide unprecedented support to companies, enterprises, self-employed citizens, associations and institutions. Compensation will be up to 75 percent for enterprises employing up to 50 people. For larger enterprises, we must adjust support to maximize compliance with European regulations," Merkel said.