UrduPoint.com

Global Stocks, Euro Slump Over US Inflation Alarm

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2022 | 07:58 PM

Global stocks, euro slump over US inflation alarm

World equities tanked Thursday and the euro hit a five-year dollar low as slowing US inflation failed to dent fears of rising global interest rates

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :World equities tanked Thursday and the euro hit a five-year Dollar low as slowing US inflation failed to dent fears of rising global interest rates.

Frankfurt, London and Paris stock markets each sank around two percent in afternoon deals after heavy falls in Asia.

Wall Street opened lower, with the Dow down 0.5 percent.

Panic-stricken investors also sent virtual unit bitcoin tumbling to the lowest level since late 2020 after a dramatic collapse in some stablecoin cryptocurrencies.

US inflation slowed to 8.3 percent in April after a four-decade peak of 8.5 percent in March, data showed overnight.

Oil prices dipped on demand concerns after the International Energy Agency said Thursday that Russia's growing isolation will not create an "acute" global oil supply crunch.

- 'Another cruel blow' - "While it will come as a relief that (US) inflation has finally peaked and the deceleration has started, the fact that it didn't do so nearly as much as expected is just another cruel blow to households and the economy," market analyst Craig Erlam at online trading platform OANDA told AFP.

"Central banks are going to have to do more if (inflation) data does not drastically improve in the next few months." Investors had hoped the US consumer price data would lower pressure on the Federal Reserve to hike borrowing costs.

However, April's reading eclipsed market expectations of 8.1-percent inflation.

Interest rates are being hiked worldwide to tackle decades-high inflation, which is fuelled mostly by rocketing energy costs.

London's stock market was slammed Thursday also by news that the UK economy shrank in March on fallout from soaring inflation, increasing the prospect of a recession -- or two quarters of contraction in a row.

The data sent the pound sliding to a May 2020 low at $1.2166.

The euro hit a five-year dollar low at $1.0389 as the greenback was lifted by its haven status.

World markets have been volatile for much of 2022 owing to China's Covid-19 lockdowns, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and as surging inflation weighed on consumer sentiment.

US President Joe Biden called April's overall inflation slowdown "heartening", but he acknowledged it was still a major challenge.

"Bringing it down is my top economic priority," he said.

Cryptocurrency trading has also been dampening investor sentiment after two so-called stablecoins proved to be anything but. Supposedly pegged to the dollar, both TerraUSD and Tether saw the values collapse.

"The worry is that there will be a spillover to other risk assets like stocks, which could be treated as a source of funds to meet margin calls or which could simply be subjected to an exacerbation of the negative sentiment that has had a vice grip on the market for most of the year," said market analyst Patrick O'Hare at Briefing.com.

Bitcoin slumped below $27,000, before recovering to stand down 5.1 percent at $28,371.92.

- Key figures at around 1330 GMT - London - FTSE 100: DOWN 1.9 percent at 7,208.87 points Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 1.7 percent at 13,588.06 Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 2.0 percent at 6,142.29 EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 1.9 percent at 3,576.95 New York - Dow: DOWN 0.5 percent at 31,670.22 Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 2.2 percent at 19,380.34 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.1 percent at 3,054.99 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.8 percent at 25,748.72 (close) Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.7 percent at $106.78 per barrel West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.1 percent at $105.56 per barrel Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0418 from $1.0513 at 2100 GMT Wednesday Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2224 from $1.2251Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.20 pence from 85.81 penceDollar/yen: DOWN at 128.06 Yen from 129.97 yen

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Ukraine Dollar Russia China Oil Bitcoin London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Reading Craig Price New York United Kingdom Euro Cryptocurrency March April May Stocks 2020 Market From Top Asia

Recent Stories

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka appoints new PM to replace pr ..

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka appoints new PM to replace president's brother

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs to overcome encroachment, tra ..

Commissioner directs to overcome encroachment, traffic issues

2 minutes ago
 Nurses termed backbone of medical profession

Nurses termed backbone of medical profession

2 minutes ago
 Eleven dead in Cameroon forest plane crash: state ..

Eleven dead in Cameroon forest plane crash: state media

2 minutes ago
 Call for extending date for hajj application

Call for extending date for hajj application

2 minutes ago
 Railways DS Lahore conducts inspection of Sheikhup ..

Railways DS Lahore conducts inspection of Sheikhupura-Shorkot section

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.