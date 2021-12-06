UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Down By Rs 600 Per Tola 06 Dec 2021

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 06:36 PM

Gold price down by Rs 600 per tola 06 Dec 2021

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed increase of Rs 250 and was sold at Rs 123,650 in the local market on Monday against its sale at Rs123,400 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed increase of Rs 250 and was sold at Rs 123,650 in the local market on Monday against its sale at Rs123,400 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 214 to Rs 106,010 from Rs 105,796 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs97,176 from Rs 96,980.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1460 and Rs1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market witnessed decrease of $4 and was traded at $1780 against its sale at $1784, the Jewellers Group reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sale Price Gold Silver Market From

Recent Stories

Japan's Space Agency to Share 'Major Discovery' Ab ..

Japan's Space Agency to Share 'Major Discovery' About Asteroids in Spring - Repo ..

3 minutes ago
 NPC organizes condolence reference in memory of Dr ..

NPC organizes condolence reference in memory of Dr Qadeer Khan

4 minutes ago
 Muhammad Ali Saif expresses grief over crash of Pa ..

Muhammad Ali Saif expresses grief over crash of Pakistan Army helicopter at Siac ..

4 minutes ago
 German FA opens probe into Bellingham match-fixing ..

German FA opens probe into Bellingham match-fixing comment

4 minutes ago
 Radicalism on rise as BJP leader says 'salute thos ..

Radicalism on rise as BJP leader says 'salute those who razed Babri Mosque'

4 minutes ago
 Hernandez says 'worst moment of career' after Baye ..

Hernandez says 'worst moment of career' after Bayern move

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.