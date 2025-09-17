Industrial Production Grows By 9% In July
Sumaira FH Published September 17, 2025 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The output of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) witnessed an increase of 8.99 per cent during the month of July 2025 compared to the same month of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.
On month-on-month basis, the LSMI’s production in July 2025 increased by 2.60 per cent when compared with that of June 2025.
The provisional quantum indices of Large Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) for July 2025, with the base year 2015-16, have been developed based on the latest data supplied by the source agencies.
The main contributors towards overall growth of 8.99% are food (0.89), beverages (-0.
39), garments (3.80), paper & board (0.36), petroleum products (1.01), chemical (-0.24), automobiles (1.33), non-metallic mineral products (0.96) and furniture (0.91).
The production in July 2025-26 as compared to July 2024-25 has increased in food, tobacco, textile, wearing apparel, leather products, paper & board, coke & petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, rubber products, non-metallic mineral products, computer, electronics & optical products, automobiles, other transport equipment, furniture and other manufacturing (football).
It decreased in beverages, wood products, chemicals, iron & steel products, fabricated metal and machinery & equipment.
