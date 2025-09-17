Open Menu

Gold Prices Retreat By Rs 2,400 Per Tola After Record High

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2025 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The price of gold in the domestic market fell sharply on Wednesday, reversing part of the gains made a day earlier, according to data released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

The price of 24-karat gold per tola declined by Rs 2,400, settling at Rs 388,600 compared to Tuesday’s all-time high of Rs 391,000.

Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs 2,058, now standing at Rs 333,161, down from Rs 335,219 a day earlier while the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold was recorded at Rs 305,408, reflecting a reduction of Rs 1,887 from the previous day’s Rs 307,295.

In the international market, the price of gold also registered a downward trend, falling by $24 to $3,668 per ounce, compared to Tuesday’s $3,692.

Silver rates followed a similar trajectory. The price of 24-karat silver per tola decreased by Rs 109 to Rs 4,387, down from Rs 4,496 the previous day. Likewise, the rate for 10 grams of silver dropped by Rs 93, closing at Rs 3,761 as compared to Rs 3,854 on Tuesday.

On the global front, international silver prices declined by $1.09, reaching $41.60 per ounce, down from $42.69.

