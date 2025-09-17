Gold Prices Retreat By Rs 2,400 Per Tola After Record High
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The price of gold in the domestic market fell sharply on Wednesday, reversing part of the gains made a day earlier, according to data released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.
The price of 24-karat gold per tola declined by Rs 2,400, settling at Rs 388,600 compared to Tuesday’s all-time high of Rs 391,000.
Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs 2,058, now standing at Rs 333,161, down from Rs 335,219 a day earlier while the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold was recorded at Rs 305,408, reflecting a reduction of Rs 1,887 from the previous day’s Rs 307,295.
In the international market, the price of gold also registered a downward trend, falling by $24 to $3,668 per ounce, compared to Tuesday’s $3,692.
Silver rates followed a similar trajectory. The price of 24-karat silver per tola decreased by Rs 109 to Rs 4,387, down from Rs 4,496 the previous day. Likewise, the rate for 10 grams of silver dropped by Rs 93, closing at Rs 3,761 as compared to Rs 3,854 on Tuesday.
On the global front, international silver prices declined by $1.09, reaching $41.60 per ounce, down from $42.69.
Recent Stories
'Shohheef Season' to kick off September 20 in Ras Al Khaimah
Sharjah Ruler launches recited Holy Quran by Raad Al Kurdi
EU executive to target energy bottlenecks to stabilise prices
Dubai scores global gaming partnerships at Gamescom 2025
UAE takes part in IAEA 69th General Conference
'Kuwaiti Cultural Days in UAE' kicks off in Abu Dhabi
14 countries launch 'Future of Investment and Trade Partnership'
Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit to kick off in November
Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young friend Shiraz heartbroken
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..
PIA records first profit since 2004
Sutlej floodwaters recede, villages still submerged
More Stories From Business
-
Gold prices retreat by Rs 2,400 per tola after record high51 seconds ago
-
AI helps Planning Ministry exceed project evaluation target by 160%54 seconds ago
-
Commerce minister holds talks with first vice President of Iran1 hour ago
-
Floods damage 1.3 mln acres of crops in Punjab3 hours ago
-
Industrial production grows by 9% in July4 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes4 hours ago
-
PIA records first profit since 20045 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 20256 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 20257 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Iran ink key deals to boost trade to $10 billion16 hours ago
-
First model UC building established to provide all services under one roof16 hours ago
-
Indonesian envoy invites entrepreneurs to explore mining, healthcare and ASEAN trade opportunities16 hours ago