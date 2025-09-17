Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2025 | 11:50 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) (17-09-2025)
EXCHANGE RATES FOR Currency NOTES
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.31 280.27
GBP 386.54381.98
EUR 335.81 331.88
JPY 1.9338 1.9111
SAR 75.54 74.65
AED 77.15 76.
23
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.1358
LIBOR 3M 4.0257
LIBOR 6M 3.8545
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD280.12278.84276.19 273.93271.40 268.81266.46
EUR332.31331.13 328.54326.38 323.92 321.29 318.90
GBP382.18380.47376.86373.75 370.25366.64363.38
APP/MSQ
Recent Stories
Child star Umer Shah’s death leaves his young friend Shiraz heartbroken
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..
PIA records first profit since 2004
Sutlej floodwaters recede, villages still submerged
Scientists find smarter way to activate immune system against cancer
Bodies of man and woman found in car near clifton sea view
Pakistan demands ICC remove controversial Asia Cup match Referee
Japan trade balance shrinks less than expected in August
UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on taking constitutional oath
Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Jamaican PM on re-election
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2025
More Stories From Business
-
Exchange rates for currency notes53 seconds ago
-
PIA records first profit since 200435 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 20252 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 20253 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Iran ink key deals to boost trade to $10 billion12 hours ago
-
First model UC building established to provide all services under one roof12 hours ago
-
Indonesian envoy invites entrepreneurs to explore mining, healthcare and ASEAN trade opportunities12 hours ago
-
RTO for voluntary tax compliance by marriage hall owners amid poor tax collection13 hours ago
-
Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov vows for increasing direct air flight, transit ..15 hours ago
-
SCCI president meets Minister Shafay to fast track Sialkot Industrial Zone15 hours ago
-
Sardar Tahir Mehmood elected ICCI President, Tahir Ayub and Irfan Chaudhry as SVP and VP16 hours ago
-
69 industrial, commercial projects approved17 hours ago