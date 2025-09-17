Open Menu

Exchange Rates For Currency Notes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 17, 2025 | 11:50 AM

Exchange rates for currency notes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) (17-09-2025)

EXCHANGE RATES FOR Currency NOTES

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.31 280.27

GBP 386.54381.98

EUR 335.81 331.88

JPY 1.9338 1.9111

SAR 75.54 74.65

AED 77.15 76.

23

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.1358

LIBOR 3M 4.0257

LIBOR 6M 3.8545

US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD280.12278.84276.19 273.93271.40 268.81266.46

EUR332.31331.13 328.54326.38 323.92 321.29 318.90

GBP382.18380.47376.86373.75 370.25366.64363.38

APP/MSQ

