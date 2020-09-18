UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Increases Rs 500 To Rs 114,700 Per Tola 18 Sep 2020

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 06:43 PM

The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 500 on Friday and was traded at Rs 114,700 against its price at Rs 114,200

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 500 on Friday and was traded at Rs 114,700 against its price at Rs 114,200.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also decreased by Rs 429 and was traded at Rs 98,337 against its sale at Rs 97,908 Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs 20 and was traded at Rs 1300 against its sale at Rs 1320.

Similarly, the price of 10 gram silver also decreased by Rs 17.14 and was traded atRs 1114.54 against its price at Rs 1131.68.

The gold prices in the international market increased by $4 and was traded at $1953 against $1949, the association reported.

