Gold price increases Rs300, sold at 97,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs300 and was traded at Rs 97,500 on Saturday as compared to Rs 97,200 on last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also increased by Rs 258 and was traded at Rs 83,591 compared to its trade at Rs 83,333.

The price of silver witnessed remained stable at Rs1040 whereas price of 10 gram silver also remained unchanged at Rs891.63.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $4 and was traded at $1730 as compared to $1726 of last trading day, the association reported.