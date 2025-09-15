Gold Price Remains Unchanged At Rs 386,300 Per Tola
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The price of 24 karat gold remained unchanged in the local market on Monday as it was traded at Rs 386,300 per tola, according to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.
The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also stayed firm at Rs 331,189 while 10 gram 22 karat gold was sold at existing rates of Rs 303,600.
The price of international gold also witnessed no change and was traded at US$ 3643 per ounce.
Likewise, the price of silver remained stable at Rs 4,443 per tola and Rs 3,809 per 10 gram while international silver was traded at US$ 42.15 per ounce.
