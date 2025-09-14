Commerce Minister arrives, Tehran for three-day official visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Commerce Minister undertook, three-day official visit to Tehran to lead "Pakistan-Iran Joint Economic Commission (JEC) and business Forum."

Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, has arrived in Tehran on a three-day official visit,said a press release issued here on Sunday.

He was received at Imam Khomeini International Airport by Mr. Amin Tarfa’a, Advisor to Iran’s Ministry of Roads and Urban Development.

During the visit, the Minister will lead the 22nd Session of the Pakistan–Iran Joint Economic Commission and co-chair the Pakistan–Iran Joint Business Forum.

He is also scheduled to hold meetings with key Iranian ministers and senior officials to strengthen bilateral trade and investment cooperation.

Jam Kamal Khan’s visit is aimed at giving fresh momentum to Pakistan–Iran economic and commercial ties through the Joint Economic Commission and the Business Forum.