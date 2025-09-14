Open Menu

Commerce Minister Arrives, Tehran For Three-day Official Visit

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Commerce Minister arrives, Tehran for three-day official visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Commerce Minister undertook, three-day official visit to Tehran to lead "Pakistan-Iran Joint Economic Commission (JEC) and business Forum."

Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, has arrived in Tehran on a three-day official visit,said a press release issued here on Sunday.

He was received at Imam Khomeini International Airport by Mr. Amin Tarfa’a, Advisor to Iran’s Ministry of Roads and Urban Development.

During the visit, the Minister will lead the 22nd Session of the Pakistan–Iran Joint Economic Commission and co-chair the Pakistan–Iran Joint Business Forum.

He is also scheduled to hold meetings with key Iranian ministers and senior officials to strengthen bilateral trade and investment cooperation.

Jam Kamal Khan’s visit is aimed at giving fresh momentum to Pakistan–Iran economic and commercial ties through the Joint Economic Commission and the Business Forum.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Young Emiratis raise UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro ..

Young Emiratis raise UAE flag on Mount Kilimanjaro, highest peak in Africa

31 minutes ago
 Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies ..

Businesses from Asia account for 58% of companies attracted by Dubai Internation ..

1 hour ago
 UAE, Oman sign MoU for good governance

UAE, Oman sign MoU for good governance

1 hour ago
 International Charity Organisation launches develo ..

International Charity Organisation launches development, service projects in Syr ..

2 hours ago
 Hotel establishments welcome more than 16 million ..

Hotel establishments welcome more than 16 million guests in H1-2025

2 hours ago
 'Lippo De Carrere' wins UAE President’s Cup for ..

'Lippo De Carrere' wins UAE President’s Cup for Purebred Arabian Horses in Don ..

2 hours ago
Over 1.4 billion accounts hacked monthly worldwide ..

Over 1.4 billion accounts hacked monthly worldwide: Cyber Security Council

4 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys co ..

UAE expresses solidarity with DR Congo, conveys condolences over victims of boat ..

4 hours ago
 Fiery accident leaves 15 dead in Mexico's Yucatan ..

Fiery accident leaves 15 dead in Mexico's Yucatan peninsula

5 hours ago
 4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia

4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia

6 hours ago
 MBZUAI global hub for AI knowledge, innovation

MBZUAI global hub for AI knowledge, innovation

6 hours ago
 Korea reports 1st highly pathogenic bird flu case ..

Korea reports 1st highly pathogenic bird flu case for this year

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business