Pakistan, Poland Vow To Deepen Bilateral Ties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Pakistan, Poland vow to deepen bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Pakistan and Poland on Monday reaffirmed their resolve to strengthen bilateral relations with a particular focus on expanding trade, investment, and exploring new avenues of cooperation between the two countries.

The understanding was reached during a call on meeting of Polish Ambassador to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski with Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, said a press release issued by the Finance Ministry.

During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest with a focus on strengthening bilateral relations, expanding trade and investment ties, and identifying new avenues for collaborations and exchanges between the two countries.

On the occasion, Ambassador Pisarski extended his heartfelt condolences on the loss of lives and damage to properties and infrastructure caused by the ongoing floods.

He congratulated the minister on achieving macroeconomic stability and reviving the economy and informed that the government of Poland was working on sending a high-level delegation led by senior political leadership to Pakistan in the near future to further advance bilateral engagement.

The Ambassador stated that Poland was keen to enhance bilateral relations and expand trade and investment with Pakistan. He noted that bilateral trade, currently standing at over US$1 billion and in favour of Pakistan, could be further expanded to achieve a more balanced trajectory.

He also highlighted Poland’s existing investment of over US$100 million in Pakistan’s oil and gas exploration sector and expressed his country’s intent to reinvest locally generated incomes and resources to expand this investment.

Ambassador Pisarski expressed Poland’s desire to work closely with relevant government ministries to identify new potential areas for engagement and mutual collaboration, including technical support in areas such as public finance, regulations, bilateral exchanges, training programmes, experience sharing, and knowledge transfer.

On the occasion, minister Aurangzeb briefed the Ambassador on the ongoing rescue and relief operations in flood-stricken areas. He stated that relief efforts were underway with ration, food, and medical supplies being provided at relief camps, and referred to his visit to the flood-affected areas the previous day.

He noted that the floods had been devastating in their velocity and ferocity, and that a detailed damage assessment was being undertaken to apprise development and bilateral partners, while acknowledging that rehabilitation would be a long and demanding process.

The Finance Minister appreciated Polish investment in Pakistan and welcomed the country’s desire to further expand bilateral trade and investment. He also welcomed potential collaborations in key sectors such as oil and gas exploration, mineral and mining development, and initiatives focused on knowledge transfer, information exchange, technical know-how, and experience sharing in crucial strategic areas including public finance, tax policy, and regulatory frameworks.

