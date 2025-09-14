Open Menu

FCCI Demands Comprehensive Strategy To Avoid Heavy Flood Losses In Future

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2025 | 09:10 PM

FCCI demands comprehensive strategy to avoid heavy flood losses in future

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) President Mr. Rehan Naseem Bharara said that comprehensive strategy is imperative to avoid heavy flood losses in future as Pakistan cannot afford it frequently.

In a statement here on Sunday, he said that Pakistan is a developing country and it cannot bear the recurring heavy human and financial losses caused by floods and natural calamities every year.

He stressed for immediate and long-term strategies to prevent such disasters and minimize their destructive impact in future.

He pointed out that there is already a consensus among all segments of the society to make joint efforts in dealing with the risks posed by climate change.

He said that Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif has declared a climate and agricultural emergency while Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir’s recent statement underscoring that Pakistan cannot afford annual loss of lives and property, was timely and significant.

FCCI President appealed the government to harness collective wisdom and adopt a comprehensive strategy to overcome the recurring devastation caused by natural disasters.

He proposed the construction of new dams and barrages to store surplus water which according to him would not only help reduce flood damages but also bring additional agricultural land under cultivation.

Such measures should be designed in a way that contributes to enhance agricultural output while simultaneously generating fresh employment opportunities for the people, he added.

