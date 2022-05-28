UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Decline By Rs.2,750 To Rs.138,450 Per Tola 28 May 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2022 | 06:47 PM

Gold prices decline by Rs.2,750 to Rs.138,450 per tola 28 May 2022

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.2,750 and was sold at Rs.138,450 on Saturday against its sale at Rs.141,200 in the local market.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.2,750 and was sold at Rs.138,450 on Saturday against its sale at Rs.141,200 in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.2,356 and was sold at Rs.118,700 compared to its sale at Rs.121,056 whereas that of 22 karat gold went down to Rs.

108,807 from Rs.110,968, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver declined by Rs.20 and was sold at Rs.1570 against its sale at Rs.1590 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs.17.14 to Rs.1,346 compared to its sale at Rs.1363.16.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $6 and was traded at $1854compared to its sale at $1860, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as Medvedev, Ts ..

Swiatek racks up 31st straight win as Medvedev, Tsitsipas eye last 16

8 seconds ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan establishes Contro ..

Election Commission of Pakistan establishes Control Room for monitoring LG polls ..

9 seconds ago
 IGP for tightening noose around drug dealers

IGP for tightening noose around drug dealers

11 seconds ago
 Youm-e-Takbir, a day of greatness for Pakistani na ..

Youm-e-Takbir, a day of greatness for Pakistani nation: PN Station Commander

15 seconds ago
 Katrina opens up about anxiety, depression in her ..

Katrina opens up about anxiety, depression in her past life

2 hours ago
 Justice retired Baqar under consideration for appo ..

Justice retired Baqar under consideration for appointment as new NAB chairman

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.