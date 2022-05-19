UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Decline By Rs50 To Rs 138,350 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2022 | 05:31 PM

Gold prices decline by Rs50 to Rs 138,350 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs50 and was sold at Rs 138,350 on Thursday against its sale at Rs138,400 in the local market

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs50 and was sold at Rs 138,350 on Thursday against its sale at Rs138,400 in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 43 and was sold at Rs 118,613 compared to its sale at Rs118,656 whereas that of 22 karat gold also went down to Rs108,728 against Rs108,768, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1570 and Rs1346.02 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $14 and was traded at $1830 compared to its sale at $1816, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All

Recent Stories

Researchers reveal olfactory stimulation causes gl ..

Researchers reveal olfactory stimulation causes glioma

1 minute ago
 IMF chief urges fast, well-coordinated actions to ..

IMF chief urges fast, well-coordinated actions to tackle food crisis

1 minute ago
 Chandimal, Dickwella cling on as Sri Lanka draw Ba ..

Chandimal, Dickwella cling on as Sri Lanka draw Bangladesh Test

6 minutes ago
 Health experts for taking preventive measures to a ..

Health experts for taking preventive measures to avoid heat-illness

6 minutes ago
 Protest in Muzaffarabad for Yaseen Malik's release ..

Protest in Muzaffarabad for Yaseen Malik's release held

6 minutes ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold price lower Thurs ..

China's benchmark interbank gold price lower Thursday

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.