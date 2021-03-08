UrduPoint.com
Gold Prices Decrease By Rs 50 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs 50 on Monday and was sold at Rs102,500 against sale at Rs102,550 Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs43 and was traded at Rs87,877 against Rs 87,920 while that of ten gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs 80,554 from Rs80,593.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs20 and was sold at Rs1320 against it's sale at Rs1340 whereas that of ten gram silver decreased by Rs17.15 and was sold at Rs1131.68 against Rs1148.83.

The gold price in the international market witnessed decrease of US $ seven and was sold at US $ 1693 against its sale at US $ 1700, the association added.

