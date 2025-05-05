Gold Prices Increase Rs.7,800 To 350,000 Per Tola
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 05, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.7,800 on Monday and was sold at Rs.350,000 against its sale at Rs.342,200 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.
The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs.6,687 to Rs.
300,068 from Rs 293,381 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat increased by Rs.6,130 to Rs.275,072 from Rs.268,942.
The rates of per tola silver increased by Rs.43 to Rs.3,425 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.37 to Rs.2,936.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $76 to $3,316 from $3,240 whereas that of silver went up by $0.43 to $32.43, the Association reported.
