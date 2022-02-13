UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

Arslan Farid Published February 13, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th February 2022 per tola for 24k is 120,100 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 102,900.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 120,100. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 120,100. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 102,900. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 102,900.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 13th February 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 120,100 Rs 110,010
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 102,900 Rs 94,324
Per Gram Gold Rs 10,290 Rs 9,432

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 110,010. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 110,010. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 94,324. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 94,324.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 13th February 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 13th February 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 120,100 Rs 102,900 Rs 110,010 Rs 94,324
Karachi Rs 120,100 Rs 102,900 Rs 110,010 Rs 94,324
Lahore Rs 120,100 Rs 102,900 Rs 110,010 Rs 94,324
Islamabad Rs 120,100 Rs 102,900 Rs 110,010 Rs 94,324
Rawalpindi Rs 120,100 Rs 102,900 Rs 110,010 Rs 94,324
Peshawar Rs 120,100 Rs 102,900 Rs 110,010 Rs 94,324
Quetta Rs 120,100 Rs 102,900 Rs 110,010 Rs 94,324
Sialkot Rs 120,100 Rs 102,900 Rs 110,010 Rs 94,324
Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 50,407 new COVID-19 cases

5 hours ago
 Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 D ..

Philippines National Day celebrated at Expo 2020 Dubai

5 hours ago
 19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take plac ..

19th edition of Sharjah Heritage Days to take place in March

5 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from President of Philippines

5 hours ago
 New documentary tells story of how Dubai’s schoo ..

New documentary tells story of how Dubai’s school community came together duri ..

5 hours ago
 Global food industry leaders will examine latest t ..

Global food industry leaders will examine latest trends to chart a better food f ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>