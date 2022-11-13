UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

Arslan Farid Published November 13, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th November 2022 per tola for 24k is 146,900 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 126,000.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 146,900. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 146,300. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 126,000. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 125,500.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 13th November 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 146,900 Rs 134,706
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 126,000 Rs 115,499
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,600 Rs 11,550

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 134,706. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 134,172. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 115,499. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 115,041.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 13th November 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 13th November 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 146,900 Rs 126,000 Rs 134,706 Rs 115,499
Karachi Rs 146,900 Rs 126,000 Rs 134,706 Rs 115,499
Lahore Rs 146,900 Rs 126,000 Rs 134,706 Rs 115,499
Islamabad Rs 146,900 Rs 126,000 Rs 134,706 Rs 115,499
Rawalpindi Rs 146,900 Rs 126,000 Rs 134,706 Rs 115,499
Peshawar Rs 146,900 Rs 126,000 Rs 134,706 Rs 115,499
Quetta Rs 146,900 Rs 126,000 Rs 134,706 Rs 115,499
Sialkot Rs 146,900 Rs 126,000 Rs 134,706 Rs 115,499
