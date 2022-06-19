UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

Published June 19, 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th June 2022 per tola for 24k is 144,100 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 123,600.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 144,100. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 144,100. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 123,600. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 123,600.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 19th June 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 144,100 Rs 132,141
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 123,600 Rs 113,299
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,360 Rs 11,330

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 132,141. It remains same as yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 132,141. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 113,299. It remains same as yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 113,299.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 19th June 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 19th June 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 144,100 Rs 123,600 Rs 132,141 Rs 113,299
Karachi Rs 144,100 Rs 123,600 Rs 132,141 Rs 113,299
Lahore Rs 144,100 Rs 123,600 Rs 132,141 Rs 113,299
Islamabad Rs 144,100 Rs 123,600 Rs 132,141 Rs 113,299
Rawalpindi Rs 144,100 Rs 123,600 Rs 132,141 Rs 113,299
Peshawar Rs 144,100 Rs 123,600 Rs 132,141 Rs 113,299
Quetta Rs 144,100 Rs 123,600 Rs 132,141 Rs 113,299
Sialkot Rs 144,100 Rs 123,600 Rs 132,141 Rs 113,299
