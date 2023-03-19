Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th March 2023 per tola for 24k is 208,200 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 178,500.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 208,200. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 205,100. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 178,500. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 175,840.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 19th March 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 208,200 Rs 190,835 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 178,500 Rs 163,624 Per Gram Gold Rs 17,850 Rs 16,362

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 190,835. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 187,990. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 163,624. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 161,185.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 19th March 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 19th March 2023 in different cities.