Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 19th March 2023
Arslan Farid Published March 19, 2023 | 09:20 AM
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th March 2023 per tola for 24k is 208,200 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 178,500.
1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 208,200. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 205,100. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 178,500. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 175,840.
Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 19th March 2023.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 208,200
|Rs 190,835
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 178,500
|Rs 163,624
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 17,850
|Rs 16,362
Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 190,835. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 187,990. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 163,624. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 161,185.
At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 19th March 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 19th March 2023 in different cities.
|Location
|24k per tola
|24k 10g
|22k per tola
|22k 10g
|Pakistan
|Rs 208,200
|Rs 178,500
|Rs 190,835
|Rs 163,624
|Karachi
|Rs 208,200
|Rs 178,500
|Rs 190,835
|Rs 163,624
|Lahore
|Rs 208,200
|Rs 178,500
|Rs 190,835
|Rs 163,624
|Islamabad
|Rs 208,200
|Rs 178,500
|Rs 190,835
|Rs 163,624
|Rawalpindi
|Rs 208,200
|Rs 178,500
|Rs 190,835
|Rs 163,624
|Peshawar
|Rs 208,200
|Rs 178,500
|Rs 190,835
|Rs 163,624
|Quetta
|Rs 208,200
|Rs 178,500
|Rs 190,835
|Rs 163,624
|Sialkot
|Rs 208,200
|Rs 178,500
|Rs 190,835
|Rs 163,624