Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 1st April 2022 per tola for 24k is 134,100 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 114,900.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 134,100. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 132,600. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 114,900. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 113,700.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 1st April 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 134,100 Rs 122,839
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 114,900 Rs 105,324
Per Gram Gold Rs 11,490 Rs 10,532

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 122,839. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 121,556. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 105,324. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 104,224.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 1st April 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 1st April 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 134,100 Rs 114,900 Rs 122,839 Rs 105,324
Karachi Rs 134,100 Rs 114,900 Rs 122,839 Rs 105,324
Lahore Rs 134,100 Rs 114,900 Rs 122,839 Rs 105,324
Islamabad Rs 134,100 Rs 114,900 Rs 122,839 Rs 105,324
Rawalpindi Rs 134,100 Rs 114,900 Rs 122,839 Rs 105,324
Peshawar Rs 134,100 Rs 114,900 Rs 122,839 Rs 105,324
Quetta Rs 134,100 Rs 114,900 Rs 122,839 Rs 105,324
Sialkot Rs 134,100 Rs 114,900 Rs 122,839 Rs 105,324
