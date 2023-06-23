Open Menu

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 23 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price In Pakistan

Arslan Farid Published June 23, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 23 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 23 June 2023 is 218,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 186,900. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.

Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 23 June 2023 is 218,000 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 186,900.

Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 199,815 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 171,324.

Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2023 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 218,000 Rs 199,815
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 186,900 Rs 171,324
Per Gram Gold Rs 18,690 Rs 17,132

You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Al Ain to host International Biology Olympiad with ..

Al Ain to host International Biology Olympiad with 320 students from 80 countrie ..

52 minutes ago
 Egypt restores Queen Teti Sheri pyramid, discovers ..

Egypt restores Queen Teti Sheri pyramid, discovers King Ahmose era cemetery

53 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed send condol ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed send condolences to PM of East Timor on d ..

7 hours ago
 UAE President receives Turkish Vice President

UAE President receives Turkish Vice President

11 hours ago
 UAE reiterates commitment to advancing sustainable ..

UAE reiterates commitment to advancing sustainable tourism growth at G20 Tourism ..

11 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment unv ..

Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment unveils comprehensive plan for Ei ..

11 hours ago
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further bolster bi ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further bolster bilateral cooperation

12 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Chess and ..

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Chess and Mind Games Club&#039;s Board o ..

12 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed chairs &#039;Wekaya&#039; board m ..

Sultan bin Ahmed chairs &#039;Wekaya&#039; board meeting

12 hours ago
 PM urges Intâ€™l Community to devise mechanism for ..

PM urges Intâ€™l Community to devise mechanism for economic justice

12 hours ago
 Pakistan constantly in touch with Greece on boat c ..

Pakistan constantly in touch with Greece on boat capsizing incident: FO

12 hours ago
 Security forces continue to render sacrifices in w ..

Security forces continue to render sacrifices in war on terror: Asif

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business