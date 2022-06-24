UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 24th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th June 2022 per tola for 24k is 142,700 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 122,300.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 142,700. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 145,700. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 122,300. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 124,900.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 24th June 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 142,700 Rs 130,752
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 122,300 Rs 112,108
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,230 Rs 11,211

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 130,752. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 133,531. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 112,108. It has fallen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 114,491.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 24th June 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 24th June 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 142,700 Rs 122,300 Rs 130,752 Rs 112,108
Karachi Rs 142,700 Rs 122,300 Rs 130,752 Rs 112,108
Lahore Rs 142,700 Rs 122,300 Rs 130,752 Rs 112,108
Islamabad Rs 142,700 Rs 122,300 Rs 130,752 Rs 112,108
Rawalpindi Rs 142,700 Rs 122,300 Rs 130,752 Rs 112,108
Peshawar Rs 142,700 Rs 122,300 Rs 130,752 Rs 112,108
Quetta Rs 142,700 Rs 122,300 Rs 130,752 Rs 112,108
Sialkot Rs 142,700 Rs 122,300 Rs 130,752 Rs 112,108
