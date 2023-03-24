Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th March 2023 per tola for 24k is 205,500 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 176,190.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 205,500. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 203,800. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 176,190. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 174,730.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 24th March 2023.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 205,500 Rs 188,364 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 176,190 Rs 161,506 Per Gram Gold Rs 17,619 Rs 16,151

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 188,364. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 186,804. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 161,506. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 160,168.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 24th March 2023. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 24th March 2023 in different cities.