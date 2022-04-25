Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 25th April 2022 Today gold rate in Pakistan is 135,700 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 124,337 on 25th April 2022. Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 135,700. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 116,300. Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 135,700 Rs 124,337 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 116,300 Rs 106,608 Per Gram Gold Rs 11,630 Rs 10,661 cmd.push(function() { googletag.display("div-gpt-ad-1516195505608-0"); });

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today remains same as yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 24th April 2022 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 135,700. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 116,300.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 124,337. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 106,608. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 124,337. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 106,608.