Gold Rate In Pakistan Today 30th March 2023

Arslan Farid Published March 30, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th March 2023

Today gold rate in Pakistan is 207,700 while Gold rate in Pakistan today per Tola 22k is 190,375 on 30th March 2023.

Gold prices keep on changing daily in Pakistan, and the 24K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 207,700. Likewise, 24K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 178,070.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 207,700 Rs 190,375
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 178,070 Rs 163,230
Per Gram Gold Rs 17,807 Rs 16,323

The gold rate per tola in Pakistan today rose from yesterday's gold rate in Pakistan. Yesterday, on 29th March 2023 per tola gold rate in Pakistan 24K was 205,700. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 24K per 10 grams was 176,360.

The 22K per tola gold rate in Pakistan today is 190,375. Likewise, 22K per 10 grams gold rate in Pakistan today is 163,230. Yesterday, per tola gold rate in Pakistan 22K was 188,546. Likewise, the gold rate in Pakistan 22K per 10 grams was 161,662.

