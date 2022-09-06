UrduPoint.com

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today, 6th September 2022

Arslan Farid Published September 06, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 6th September 2022 per tola for 24k is 140,500 and per 10 grams gold rate for 24k is 120,500.

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 140,500. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 139,900. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 120,500. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 119,900.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 6th September 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold
Per Tola Gold Rs 140,500 Rs 128,827
Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 120,500 Rs 110,458
Per Gram Gold Rs 12,050 Rs 11,046

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 128,827. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 128,186. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 110,458. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 109,908.

At UrduPoint, you can know the gold rate's variation in different cities of Pakistan for 6th September 2022. See below the gold rate in Pakistan today 6th September 2022 in different cities.

Location 24k per tola 24k 10g 22k per tola 22k 10g
Pakistan Rs 140,500 Rs 120,500 Rs 128,827 Rs 110,458
Karachi Rs 140,500 Rs 120,500 Rs 128,827 Rs 110,458
Lahore Rs 140,500 Rs 120,500 Rs 128,827 Rs 110,458
Islamabad Rs 140,500 Rs 120,500 Rs 128,827 Rs 110,458
Rawalpindi Rs 140,500 Rs 120,500 Rs 128,827 Rs 110,458
Peshawar Rs 140,500 Rs 120,500 Rs 128,827 Rs 110,458
Quetta Rs 140,500 Rs 120,500 Rs 128,827 Rs 110,458
Sialkot Rs 140,500 Rs 120,500 Rs 128,827 Rs 110,458
Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Quetta Exchange Business Visit Bullion Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot United States Dollars Euro Pakistani Rupee Currency Exchange Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

High level decision to be taken against Imran for ..

High level decision to be taken against Imran for creating rift among high ranki ..

9 hours ago
 Imran playing politics of hatred, division: Qamar ..

Imran playing politics of hatred, division: Qamar Zaman Kaira

9 hours ago
 Mass Protests Against High Energy Prices Underway ..

Mass Protests Against High Energy Prices Underway in Leipzig - Reports

9 hours ago
 Kosovo Free to Join Open Balkan Initiative - Serbi ..

Kosovo Free to Join Open Balkan Initiative - Serbian Prime Minister

9 hours ago
 Death Toll From Earthquake in Southwest China Exce ..

Death Toll From Earthquake in Southwest China Exceeds 40 - Reports

10 hours ago
 Germany's Uniper, Australia's Woodside Agree on LN ..

Germany's Uniper, Australia's Woodside Agree on LNG Supplies to Europe From 2023 ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.