Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th September 2022

1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 140,500. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 139,900. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24 karats is 120,500. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 24 karat that was 119,900.

Here is the detailed table of gold rates in Pakistan today for 6th September 2022.

Gold Rate 24k Gold 22k Gold Per Tola Gold Rs 140,500 Rs 128,827 Per 10 Gram Gold Rs 120,500 Rs 110,458 Per Gram Gold Rs 12,050 Rs 11,046

Today, 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 128,827. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 1 Tola gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 128,186. Likewise, 10-gram gold price in Pakistan today for 22 karats is 110,458. It has risen as compared to yesterday's 10-gram gold price in Pakistan for 22 karat that was 109,908.

