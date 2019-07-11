UrduPoint.com
Government Should Take Measures For Genrating Business Activity In Country : Islamabad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 06:01 PM

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has called upon the government to take policy measures and offer good incentives for channeling remittances towards the investment and productive activities that would help in promoting business activities and improving economic growth of the country

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th July, 2019) Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has called upon the government to take policy measures and offer good incentives for channeling remittances towards the investment and productive activities that would help in promoting business activities and improving economic growth of the country.President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ahmed Hassan Moughal said that remittances this year have exceeded $21 billion that showing an increase of 9% compared to the same period of last year that was very encouraging.

However, he stressed that government should take concrete measures to develop required expertise and institutional mechanism to channel the remittances towards the investment and productive activities.ICCI president said that remittances were an important source of economic wellbeing for a large number of families in the country and were helping in boosting consumption that benefited our industries.

However, he said that remittances could play more effective role for the economy if their major portion was channeled towards savings and investment.He said due to encouraging policies, many expatriate Chinese and Indians have returned to their home countries to start business ventures and Pakistan should also take necessary measures to facilitate Overseas Pakistanis to invest and start business ventures in their home country.Senior Vice President Rafat Farid and Vice President Iftikhar Anwar Sethi, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that many Sub-Saharan African countries have improved GDP and economic growth rate by diverting remittances towards savings and investment, therefore, it was high time that Pakistan should take solid measures to enhance the share of remittances towards SMEs in the country.

