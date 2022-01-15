UrduPoint.com

Govt Absorbs Int'l Price Hike, Increase POL Prices Partially

January 15, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :The government on Saturday absorbed the oil price-hike in the international market and decided to make partial increase in the prices of petroleum products in order to provide relief to the end consumers.

According to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry, the petroleum products were showing fourth straight weekly gain and witnessed an increase of 6.2 percent just in last week in the international market, presently, at the highest level since last year.

The statement said, the existing Sales Tax rate and Petroleum Levy on various petroleum products in Pakistan were much below than the budgeted targets.

It said, against the recommendations of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) for increase of Rs 5.

52 per liter in the petrol and Rs 6.19 per liter in High Speed Diesel, the prime minister had directed to absorb the international prices through further cut in Sales Tax from last fortnight.

The finance ministry would take Rs 2.6 billion revenue hit due to reduced Sales Tax, the statement added.

Accordingly, petrol prices have been increased by Rs 3.01 per liter, from Rs 144.82 to Rs 147.83 whereas price of high speed diesel has been increased by Rs 3 per liter, from Rs 141.62 to Rs 144.62.

Similarly, the price of kerosene oil has been increased by Rs 3 per liter, from Rs 113.48 to Rs 116.48 and light diesel oil b Rs 3.33 per liter, from Rs 111.21 to Rs 114.54, the statement added.

